The MCHS Safe Grad Committee would like to acknowledge and thank our Morinville Community for their generous sponsorship.

MCHS Safe Grad was a success because of generous Business and Individual sponsors:

ATB Morniville

Big City Carwash

Terry Tappauf

TGB Welding

Jiffy Lube

DQ

Sal’s Famous

Spirits Stony Plain

Sobeys

Shell

Legendary Liquor

McDonalds

BP’s

Adam Roddis

Custom Floors Inc

& the many parents in our community!