St. Albert RCMP wanting to identify possible witnesses – Update

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St. Albert RCMP continues to request assistance from the public in locating two females in relation to an ongoing investigation. St. Albert RCMP believes they may be a witness in relation to the matter and wish to speak with them. The two females would have been shopping at London Drugs on June 22, 2021, between 5:45 – 6:15 p.m.

St. Albert RCMP hopes either the two females or someone who knows them, sees the media release and contacts the Detachment @ 780-458-7700.

St. Albert RCMP encourages the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity. Reports tell us where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future. If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Original July 9 article

St. Albert RCMP are looking to speak to three females (*photos attached*) in relation to an ongoing investigation and police believe they may be a witness in relation to the matter. The three females, one with a female child, would have been shopping at London Drugs on June 22, 2021 between 5:45 – 6:15 p.m.

Also, St. Albert RCMP are looking to speak with a female who brought up a concern regarding another customer to a London Drug employee on the same day.

St. Albert RCMP hope either the three females or someone who knows them, sees the media release and contacts the Detachment @ 780-458-7700.

