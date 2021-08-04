War Amps Key Tag Service marks 75th anniversary

Above: Chris Koch at a War Amps CHAMP Seminar in 1987 (left) and today (right).

The War Amps Key Tag Service, which provides a service that gets lost keys to vehicle owners, celebrates 75 years. Each key tag has a confidentially coded number. Lost keys can be dropped in any mailbox and War Amps return the keys to the rightful owner by courier.

Over the past 75 years, the program has provided support to Canadian amputees. One of those helped by the program is Calgary’s Chris Koch who was born a quadruple amputee and grew up with The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program. That program provides financial assistance for artificial limbs and adaptive devices, as well as peer support.

“The support The War Amps has provided me is immeasurable and impossible to put into words,” Koch said. “From emotional and moral support, to simply just knowing I wasn’t the only one dealing with some of the challenges that come with being an amputee. They gave me the confidence to set my sights high and have helped me to be the person I am today.”

Launched in 1946, the Key Tag Service, gave returning war amputee veterans an opportunity to not only work for competitive wages but also provide a service to Canadians that would generate funds for the Association’s many programs.

Amputees and people with disabilities continue to work for the program, which to date has returned more than 1.5 million sets of lost keys to their owners.

War Amps receives no government grants, and spokesperson Rob Larman said the program is thankful to the public for helping to make the service a success. “Your support funds essential programs for all amputees across Canada, including children and veterans,” Larman said

For more information, or to order key tags, visit waramps.ca or call toll-free 1 800 250-3030.