What’s Cooking?: A great catch to include in your tacos

(NC) Tacos are always a win, but lobster tacos with a crunchy potato-chip topping? Now that’s just genius.

Look for lobster tail skewers that are prepped for you and ready to grill, so you don’t have to worry about the messy business. Whip up the pickled red onion ahead of time to get these tacos in your belly even faster.

Lobster Tacos with Fennel Slaw and Crushed Potato Chips

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

Pickled red onion:

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup (60 mL) cider vinegar

1 ½ tsp (7 mL) granulated sugar

¾ tsp (4 mL) each coarse salt, black peppercorns and mustard seeds

Tacos:

Half fennel bulb, cored and very thinly sliced

3 tbsp (45 mL) mayonnaise

1 tsp (5 mL) grated lemon zest

1 tbsp (15 mL) fresh lemon juice

¼ tsp (1 mL) granulated sugar

Pinch (0.5 mL) each salt and black pepper

3 tbsp (45 mL) chopped fresh chives, divided

1 pkg (200 g) PC lemon and butter grilling lobster tail skewers

4 corn tortillas

4 to 6 plain thick-cut or kettle-cooked potato chips, lightly crushed

Directions:

1. Pickled red onion: Pack red onion snugly into 1-cup (250 mL) canning jar with tight-fitting lid. Bring vinegar, sugar, coarse salt, peppercorns, mustard seeds and ½ cup (125 mL) water to a boil in small saucepan. Carefully pour mixture over red onion; cover with lid and screw on band to seal. Let stand at least 20 minutes. You can make this ahead and refrigerate for up to two weeks.

2. Slaw: Stir together fennel, mayonnaise, lemon zest and juice, sugar, salt and pepper in bowl. Stir in 2 tbsp (30 mL) chives. Set aside.

3. Preheat grill to medium. Oil grill. Arrange lobster skewers, shell side down, on grill. Cook, lid down, 22 to 24 minutes, turning once, until opaque throughout. Remove lobster meat from shells and skewers. Cut each tail into four pieces; keep warm.

4. Grill or pan-fry tortillas over medium-high heat, turning once, until slightly puffed and lightly toasted; 30 seconds to 1 minute. Transfer to serving plates.

5. Tacos: Top tortillas with fennel mixture and lobster, dividing evenly. Top each with 1 tbsp (15 mL) drained pickled red onions. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tbsp (15 mL) chives and the potato chips, dividing evenly.

Tip: The leftover pickled red onion will keep in your fridge for up to two weeks. Use in salads and sandwiches – you can even use the pickling liquid in salad dressings and savoury cocktails.

Nutritional information per two tacos: calories 380, fat 24 g, sodium 720 mg, carbohydrates 28 g, dietary fibre 3 g, sugars 8 g, protein 13 g.