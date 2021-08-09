St. Albert RCMP Investigate sexual assault 

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On July 24, 2021, a female attended the St. Albert RCMP detachment, reporting that she was sexually assaulted by her Massage Therapist during an appointment.

An investigation was conducted by the St. Albert RCMP resulting in a 45-year-old male, Rizaldy Parreno of St. Albert, being charged with Sexual Assault.

He has been released from police custody with conditions and is set to appear in court on September 13, 2021.

St. Albert Victim Services Unit has been engaged to assist.

St. Albert RCMP believes there may be additional victims and encourage those individuals to come forward.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.