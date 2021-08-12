RCMP looking for suspect accused of taking photos under women’s skirts

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On June 23, 2021, St. Albert RCMP began an investigation when RCMP was notified that a male had attended the London Drugs in St. Albert the day prior and was taking either photos or video with his cell phone, underneath women’s skirts.

Video surveillance was provided of the occurrence and RCMP are seeking assistance from the public to identify the suspect in the photo.

If you have any information on this crime or any other crime, you are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.