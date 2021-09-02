Letter: Go Fund Me launched to support Morinville man with Stage 4 cancer

Good Morning!

A local family man, Lou Szucs, has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer.

There is a bunch of us fundraising through a Go Fund Me, accompanied by a large run, so Lou and his family can live out some dreams and focus on healing/ spending time with family and not have to worry about Bills and everyday stresses.

I would love to get it published locally for more support.

The page is located: https://gofund.me/50d7eb94

Chris Postill

Publisher’s Note – Below is the text from the Go Fund Me page:

“This is a fundraiser is to help a member of the community. A husband. A father. A kind man. The idea is to raise funds so he can focus on the fight of his life and live his dreams with his family.

“Lou Szucs took an inspiring Health Journey and lost over 114 pounds to ensure he would be around to support his family. Months later, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Non Small Cell Lung Cancer.

“October 16th, 2021 there will be a run, a total distance will be 100 Km (10 Laps of the section – RR 254 – TWP 554 – RR 255 – TWP -552), to raise funds and awareness.

“It is encouraged to join in the run, for any distance you would like to take part in.

“All Proceeds will be going to Lou, Kim and their family so they can live out their dreams and experience their goals while Lou fights this battle.”