Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Above: A downy woodpecker gets some lunch on the branch of an elm tree. – Stephen Dafoe photo
Don Boutilier sent us this shot from earlier this week.
JoAnne Maurier sent us this great shot today.
Morinville’s Scott Wallace tied for 5th place in Regina Sunday at Classic Strongman Championship League Masters’ Nationals in Regina yesterday. – Photo courtesy Soaring Pig Studios
Morinville celebrated Alberta Culture Days Sunday with events at the Centennial Gardens Champlain Park, Farmers’ Market and the Musee Morinville Museum. – Lucie Roy Photo
On Sunday there was an opportunity for young and old to participate in painting and decorating community bird houses, create a beading craft, take your picture at the photo booth and visit the Library table providing giveaways. – Lucie Roy Photo
The gazebo area had music and entertainment with Ivy Mills, Holly Richardson, Dance Connections and Ed Bulger. – Lucie Roy Photo
The event was hosted in collaboration with the Town of Morinville, Morinville Historical and Cultural Society, Farmers’ Market, Morinville Centennial Community Gardens, Morinville Art Club and the Morinville Community Library.
The Museum is and has been open throughout the month of September to support culture in the community. – Lucy Roy Photo
Danny Hooper took to the stage at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (CCC) on Friday night with more than 150 excited fans in attendance. – Lucy Roy Photo
Be the first to comment