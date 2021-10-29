2021 Poppy Campaign is on

by Lucie Roy

Royal Canadian Legion Br. 176 Morinville President Kelvin Kuzyk presented the first poppy to Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma at the Legion Hall on Thursday night.

In attendance were Mayor Simon Boersma, Deputy Mayor Stephen Dafoe and Councillors Ray White, Jenn Anheliger, Maurice St. Denis and Scott Richardson.

Also present were Royal Canadian Legion AB-NWT Command District 8 Commander Bob Peterson and Legion members Melissa Meads, Hal Schneider, Lisa Adams and Marilynne Kuchta to present poppies to Council members in attendance.

The first poppy presentation is a symbolic gesture of Remembrance. It marks the start of the Poppy Campaign, a fundraiser in support of programs and services for veterans and families.

The annual campaign kicked off with the first poppy presented to Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary May Simon, Governor-General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada at Rideau Hall.

This is followed by similar presentations across Canada.

The Legion’s National Poppy Campaign begins each year on the last Friday in October.