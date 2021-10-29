Halloween safety tips from Alberta RCMP

Ghosts, goblins, and ghouls aren’t the only thing to watch for on Oct. 31. The Alberta RCMP asks road users to be mindful of trick-or-treaters this Halloween and to keep an eye out for all the princesses, dragons, and cowboys taking to our streets and sidewalks.

For those planning to participate in the spooky festivities this year, please remember the following tips to ensure everyone has a safe and fa-boo-lous time!

What’s scarier than things that go bump in the night? Impaired driving. Do not drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Schedule a taxi, ride share, designated driver, or flying broomstick to get home safely.

Motorists have ghost to be alert! Beware of pedestrians and increased foot traffic.

No need to be afraid of the dark. Carry a flashlight, wear a bright costume, or add reflective material to your spook-tacular get-up so that motorists can easily see you.

Going all out with your costume? Fang-tastic! Just ensure masks or hoods do not obstruct your vision and that you are able to see clearly.

Even monsters and fairy-tale creatures need to abide by the rules of the road. Be sure to use crosswalks and follow traffic signals.

It is always a ghoul idea for children to travel with parents, guardians, or in a trusted group.

It may sound candy-corny, but remember to have fun!

The Alberta RCMP witches everyone a happy Halloween and fangs you for doing your part to keep our roadways safe. For more traffic safety information, follow us on Twitter @RCMPAlberta and Facebook @RCMPinAlberta.