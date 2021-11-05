Walter takes over as Acting Superintendent of Sturgeon Public Schools

Sturgeon Public Schools announced on social media Friday afternoon that the division’s superintendent Mary Lynne R. Campbell was retiring and that Associate Superintendent Education Services Shawna Walter had been appointed Acting Superintendent of Sturgeon Public Schools the previous day.

The media advisory published on the division website and Facebook page, but not sent to this publication, indicated Walter would remain in the role for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.

“We know that Shawna has the “right stuff” to lead us in this time of transition and we are looking forward to exciting days ahead,” said Board Chair Joe Dwyer.

The statement indicated the Board would begin the recruiting process early in the new year with a plan to position a new permanent Superintendent in July of 2022.