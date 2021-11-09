Morinville Sports Shorts

compiled by Stephen Dafoe

Jets have back-to-back wins



It was a four-point week for the Morinville Jets bringing the club’s winning streak to five straight games.

The week started with a road trip to face the Beverly Warriors. Trailing 1-0 after 20, the Jets ended the second period tied 2-2 after Colby McLean brought the tie with less than two minutes left in the period. The final frame was a goalless affair for both sides, pushing the decision to Overtime. Dylan McFatridge got the game-winning goal with 30 seconds on the clock.

Sunday night saw the Jets on home ice to face the Edmonton Mustangs. In that outing, the Jets won handily, building from a 3-1 lead after one to lead 4-1 heading into the final period. Sunday’s game ended 5-2 for the Jets.

The back-to-back wins bring the Jets to a 10-5-1 record this season and fourth slot in the West Division, tied with the North Edmonton Red Wings at 21 points.

The Jets play the Flyers on the road Friday night in Stony Plain and head to Edmonton Sunday night to face the Royals.

Kings win Brenda Stewart Memorial Game

The Morinville Senior AA Kings held their annual Brenda Stewart memorial game Saturday night in honour of the long-time hockey volunteer.

Facing them on the opposite side of the ice was the Devon Barons, a club they had beat 9-5 at the end of October.

The Barons came better prepared this time around, leading the Kings 2-0 after 20. But the Kings bounced back in the second period to narrow the gap to 3-2. Midway through the third, Kyle Harris tied the game up, and Alden Dupuis got the game-winner with 3:33 left on the clock.

The Kings are 3-1-0 this season and sitting in third place, five points behind Lacombe and four points behind Camrose, both of whom have played six games to the Kings’ four.

The Kings are on the road to face Bonnyville this Sunday and will return home to face Red Deer on Nov. 20. The game time is 8 p.m. at the Landrex Arena.

Tough Weekend For Sturgeon U18 Sting

The Sturgeon U18 AA Sting took back-to-back losses on the weekend. On Friday, the club fell 7-2 to the CAC Butchers & Packers on home ice, and on Sunday, the Sting fell 10-2 to the Sherwood Park Oilers.

The pair of losses bring the Sting to a 4-3-2 record this season and fourth place in the NAHL Hockey Division.

The Sting play the PAC Construction Saints Friday night at home at 7 p.m. and hit the road Sunday to play the Wainwright Polar Kings.

Ringuette to coach Team Alberta

Morinville Youth Basketball Association Coach Samantha Ringuette has been selected as one of the Alberta Basketball Team Alberta coaching staff. Ringuette was selected as one of two assistant coaches for the 17U Team Alberta team.