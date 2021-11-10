Sturgeon Sting hosting AAA game on Saturday

by Stephen Dafoe

The Sturgeon Sting AA hockey program is hosting something of a unique game on Saturday, a matchup between the Fort Saskatchewan Straightline Dodge Rangers and the Grande Peace Ernie’s Sports Storm. The two Alberta Elite Hockey League AAA teams will face off at the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 13.

“It’s an initiative by the Fort that gives a chance for former Sting players currently playing with the U18AAA Fort team to play in front of their friends and families in their home communities and celebrate the growth and development they received through the years as Sting AA hockey players,” said Sturgeon Sting spokesperson Danielle Tardif-Cyr.

The Sturgeon Sting AA program is a feeder program for the Fort Saskatchewan AAA program.

Saturday’s game will see three former Sting players now playing for the Fort take to the ice in Morinville once again: Dominique Cyr (Legal), Ashton Funk (Athabasca), Cade Van Brabant (Sturgeon County), and newcomer to Morinville Kieran Maloney.

Cyr said current U13AA Sting Captain Chevy Painchaud will drop the puck to start the game and that some Sting U13AA and U18AA will also be in attendance.

Admission to the event is $3 for adults, $2 for students, $1 for seniors, and children under 12 are free.