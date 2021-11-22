Jets one for two over the week

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets had their winning streak halted at seven games after losing 6-3 to the Beverly Warriors on home ice Tuesday night.

The Jets started the night leading 2-1 after 20 but could not answer any of Beverley’s four goals in the middle frame, leaving them trailing 5-2. Beverly increased that lead to 6-2 on a powerplay opportunity, and although the Jets got another late in the period, it was not enough.

The club reversed their fortunes on Sunday night, building from a 2-1 first period lead to defeat the visiting Spruce Grove Regals 6-3.

This week’s win and loss bring the Jets to 13-6-1 and fourth place in the Capital Junior Hockey League’s West Division.

With 27 points, the Jets are only six points below the top-seated Beverly Warriors and just one point and one game behind 2nd-place Stony Plain Flyers.

The club is also making some noise on the leaderboard this season.

Data listed on the CJHL website Sunday night shows Cameron Aucoin currently in first place in the division with 19 goals and 24 assists for 43 points over 18 games. Fellow Jet Kye Buchanan is currently in the 12th spot with 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points over 18 games played.

The Jets take on the Beverly Warriors again on Wednesday night on the road and return to the Landrex Arena Sunday night to play the Stony Plain Flyers. The game time is 7:30 p.m.