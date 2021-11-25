Morinville RCMP investigate fatal collision on Highway 28

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On Nov. 25, 2021, at approximately 6:58 a.m., Morinville RCMP with the assistance of Emergency Medical Services and Sturgeon County Fire Department and Enforcement Services responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 28 near Township Road 564 Sturgeon County.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the pick-up truck was travelling northbound on Highway 28 when it appeared to lose control near Township Road 564 and went into the opposing lane of travel where it was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer unit hauling nitrogen gas. The pick-up truck was engulfed in flames and came to rest in the east ditch. The semi-tractor trailer came to rest in the west ditch.

Motorists stopped to contact 911 and render assistance. The semi-tractor trailer driver and lone occupant were not injured and were assessed by EMS. Both occupants of the pick-up truck, who have not been identified, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP Collision Reconstructionist attended and has completed an examination of the scene. Environment Canada was engaged and coordinated the clean-up of the nitrogen gas tanker. The scene was cleared and the road reopened.

Morinville RCMP continues to investigate the cause of this collision; however, icy road surface conditions are believed to be a contributing factor.

No further updates are anticipated and once known, the names of the deceased will not be released.

If you have any information in relation to the collision, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-1600. If you have information in about this collision and you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.