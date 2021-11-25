Morinville teacher wins Certificate of Achievement from Prime Minister

by Stephen Dafoe

Four Winds Public School teacher Lacey Brockhoff (now Pasemko) is one of three Alberta teachers awarded through the Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

The Prime Minister’s Awards for Teaching Excellence, in existence since 1994 have awarded more than 1600 elementary and secondary school teachers in a variety of disciplines.

Brockoff was awarded a Regional Certificate of Achievement for the 2021 awards.

“Collaboration and her commitment to higher academic achievement for her students are the key elements in Lacey Brockhoff’s approach to teaching math,” the award website reads.

A press release issued by Sturgeon Public Schools on Wednesday indicates Brockoff created a 360-degree classroom “where students get to move, not sit; work together, not alone.”

“Every aspect of her classroom is designed to encourage thinking, deepen understanding, and build relationships,” the release reads, noting her problem-based math lessons create open-ended, multiple-entry point opportunities to draw in more students than rote learning.

“Ms. Brockoff is an excellent teacher whose passion, innovation, and commitment has had a profound affect [sic] on professional practice and student learning in our community,” said Principal Dan Requa in the media release.

A signed certificate from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be sent to Brockoff acknowledging the achievement in STEM.

Nicole Pocsik and Robin Duncan from Medicine Hat were joint recipients for the second Alberta award.