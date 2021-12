I was witness to many great things going on in our community and especially the amazing presentation by Sarah Hall and the evolution of Morinville Marvelous Mom’s to the Adopt-a-Family Program.

So many beautiful people giving out so much happiness and joy.

The Chamber of Commerce and Town of Morinville, as well as all businesses, volunteers and kind benefactors, are my inspiration to keep on giving what I can to contribute.

Thank you

Joe Jacob, Morinville