Morinville Sports Shorts

Jets one for two over the week

It was a win and a loss at home for the Morinville Junior B Jets last week.

The club started the week with a Tuesday night home game against the visiting Edmonton Royals. That contest ended in a 5-4 win for the Jets. Tied 202 after one, the Jets soon found themselves trailing 4-2 after the middle frame. But a solid comeback in the third period saw the Jets pocket three to tie, then win the day.

Sunday night was a different story for the Jets, who fell 3-1 to the visiting Leduc Co-op Riggers. Tied 1-1 after one, the Jets fell behind 3-1 after two. That’s where the scoring stopped for both sides in an evenly chanced game. Although the Jets outshot the Riggers 11-4 in the final frame, they could not get one past their backstop to alter their fate.

The two points earned last week bring the Jets to 19-10-2 and fifth place in the West Division. They sit but four points behind the Regals, who currently are in first place in the West.

The club is on the road for two games this week – Friday to face the Regals and Sunday to face the Mustangs.

Kings defeat Westlock

It was a close game for the Morinville Kings and Westlock Warriors Friday night on the road, but by the end, the Kings took the day 4-3.

Despite opening the evening with a 2-1 lead over Morinville, the Kings pushed back in the second 40 to lead 3-2. The final frame saw the Kings advance that to 4-2 halfway through the frame, a goal that was answered a minute later by Westlock to narrow it to 4-3.

The Kings currently sit in the third spot this season with an 8-3-1 record, three points behind the league-leading Lacombe Generals.

The last two games of the regular season are home games on January 22 against Camrose and Jan. 29 against Bonnyville. The game time for both matchups is 8 p.m. at the Landrex Arena at the Morinville Leisure Centre.

Back-to-back wins for the Sturgeon Sting

It was a four-point weekend for the Sturgeon U18 AA Sting with a 5-0 home-ice win over the SSAC Canadian Brewhouse on Saturday and a 2-1 road win over the Leduc Roughnecks on Sunday.

Saturday was an even affair for the Sting with five players pocketing five goals. Ethan De Champlain, William Kinsella, Jamie Visser, Jase McRae, and Riley Enns picked up a goal apiece. Sting backstop Parker Lewis stopped all 28 shots sent his way over 60 minutes.

Sunday saw the Sting trailing 1-0 early in the opening frame, but then tying it up a few minutes later. The second period gave the club another point, and that is where scoring for both sides froze.

The 4 points bring the Sting to a 14-3-5 record and first place in the Global Health Imports Division.

The club’s next game is a road game this Friday when the Sting plays the St. Albert Steel.

Mustangs take some wins

Here are some more recent hockey updates from the Sturgeon Hockey Club Facebook page.

