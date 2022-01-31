Morinville Sports Short – Win and a tie for the Sturgeon Sting

The Sturgeon Sting hit the road for back-to-back games this weekend, returning home with a win and a tie for their efforts.

The U18 AA players took on the Fort McMurray Bouchier Junior Oil Barons in both contests.

Saturday’s Sturgeon Sting game saw the club leading 2-0 after one, and building that to 4-2 after two. Although the Barons responded in both the second and third periods, they fell two short of a tie.

Sunday’s matchup resulted in a 1-1 tie after one and saw the Sting trailing 3-2 after two. Declan Dika pocketed two goals for the Sting in the third frame to lead the game 4-3. The Barons responded mid-way through the period to tie the contest.

The weekend’s efforts bring the Sting to a 16-3-6 record this season. They are currently in the top spot in the Global Health Imports Division.

This weekend the Sting host the St. Albert Crusaders on Friday night at 7 p.m. and play the KC Colts on the road Sunday.

Morinville Sports Shorts Are Compiled By Stephen Dafoe

