Morinville Jets take opening playoff series in two straight

The Morinville Junior B Jets entered the opening round of CJHL 2022 playoffs this weekend in a best of three series against the Spruce Grove Regals, a team they were 3-1 with in the regular season.

That series was short and sweet with the Jets taking the first two games to move on to the next round.

The series started in Morinville on Friday night with the Jets toppling the Regals 10-2, Kye Buchanan and Graeme Hampton each taking three goals to build the Jets tally.

Sunday night’s game took place in Spruce Grove and saw the Jets emerge with a 4-3 win, a far closer result than Friday’s contest.

In that game, the Jets led 2-1 after one, 3-2 after two, and after seeing Spruce Grove tie on a powerplay, took the game with 4:45 left on the clock.

The Morinville Jets will now move on to play the Beverly Warriors in the best-of-five Quarter Finals. Those games are yet to be scheduled.

sports shorts are compiled by Stephen Dafoe

