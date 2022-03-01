Alberta RCMP drop online criminal record checks after six months

Alberta RCMP will end its six-month pilot of online criminal record checks on Mar. 6.

Started in the fall of 2021 in select Alberta RCMP detachments as an opportunity to provide efficient public access, the program will now end due to the experience of those detachments who piloted the program.

“Having an online tool is valuable but the platform model used became a complex undertaking for 12 detachments and it would not have been able to be efficiently expanded throughout the province,” the RCMP note in a media release Monday.

RCMP say Athat although the online criminal record check pilot tool will no longer be available, they have learned key points throughout the six-month pilot period.

“These technical and logistical insights will prove useful for future tool development when the Alberta RCMP explores similar options in the future for a more user-friendly platform that could benefit Albertans,” the release states.

To obtain a criminal record check, the public can visit their local detachment.