Sports Shorts: Sturgeon U18AA Sting 3-0-1 in playoffs so far

The Sturgeon AA Sting are sitting with three wins and a tie, four games into a five-game matchup series in their Global Health Imports Division.

Game 1

The Sturgeon U18AA Sting took the opening game of playoffs on Tuesday, Mar. 8 with a 3-2 win over the visiting Fort Saskatchewan Rangers.

In that contest, the Sting scored once in each of the periods, finding themselves tied 1-1 after one and 2-2 after two, before Declan Dika sealed the win with 48 seconds on the clock. William Kinsella and Ethan de Champlain provided the Sting’s first and second-period goals.

Game 2

Wednesday, the Sting faced the Leduc Roughnecks at home.

Despite a scoreless opening frame, the Sting built up a second period 2-0 lead with Kaden Kinjerski and Declan Dika providing goals during the period.

Ethan de Champlain built that lead to 3-0 early in the final frame, but the lead was frittered away by three goals from the Roughnecks late in the period to tie the game 3-3.

Game 3

Friday night saw the Sting defeat the visiting St. Albert Crusaders 6-4.

Trailing 1-0 after one, Ethan de Champlain opened scoring for the Sting to tie the game. But two more from the Crusaders put the Sting trailing 3-1. Kody Marches gave the Sting another late in the frame to narrow the deficit to 3-2.

The Sting kept the Crusaders largely off the board in the final period while pocketing four goals to take the game 6-4. Third-period goals came from Ryder Boddez, Ryan Rivard, William Kinsella, and Kody Marches.

Game 4

The Sturgeon U18AA Sting took the opening game of playoffs against the PAC GS Construction Saints 9-2 on Saturday.

That win was built from a 2-0 lead where affiliate player Ryder Boddez opened scoring for the Sting, followed by a goal from Jase McRae.

The Sting built their lead to 5-1 after two with Ethan de Champlain starting the period, followed by a second goal from Boddez and one from Ryan Rivard.

Another four goals were pocketed by the Sting in the final frame, two from Riley Enns, one from De Champlain, and one from Caleb Young.

Game 5

The Sting will hit the ice at home for game five Monday at 6:45 – this time against the St. Albert Crusaders.

