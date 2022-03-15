Impressive U18AA Sting season comes to a close in semi-final overtime

The Sturgeon U18AA Sting’s impressive 2021-2022 season came to a close Monday night on the road in a 3-2 overtime loss to the St. Albert Crusaders.

Tied 1-1 after one with William Kinsella picking up the goal for the Sting, the boys moved on to lead the second period 2-1 with Caleb Young pocketing the Sting’s second goal of the game.

Tied 2-2 in the final frame, the Crusaders tied the game six minutes in, a goal that would remain unanswered by the Sting, pushing the contest to overtime.

The season came to a close when the Crusaders Dawsen Madden got the game-winning goal for his team with 2:13 left on the clock.

The Sting can be proud of this season. An overtime semi-final loss is a heartbreaker but shows just how far the club was able to go.

The Sting has a 20-6-6 record and second place in the Global Health Imports Division in the regular season and can boast that players Ethan de Champlain (51 pts), Ryan Revard (46 pts), and Riley Enns (38 pts), in particular, had exceptional statistics in the regular season. De Champlain has the distinction of having the most points in the Sting’s history and the second-highest in the league.

The Crusaders move on to face the Sherwood Park Oilers in the final Tuesday night.