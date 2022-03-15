STARS launches Mission Ready podcast to share stories of rescue and recovery

STARS is inviting the listening public to join them for their new Mission Ready podcast that takes listeners deep inside what STARS says are some of their most “harrowing and fascinating” missions.

The podcast, presented by WBM Technologies, will share dispatch recordings, statements from witnesses at the scene, and interviews with the crews who care for the critically ill and injured, as well as the patients, friends and families grateful for one more day.

“Often, these missions are deep and complex, so we wanted to find a way to really take people inside these emergencies and highlight how we care for critically ill and injured patients,” said Terri Strunk, chief fundraising and brand officer at STARS. “The people who come forward to share their stories do so in such a compelling way, the missions become highly personalized and poignant to the listener.”

The podcast’s first season includes the story of biologist Marcia Birkigt, attacked by a large cougar at a worksite and STARS involvement in that mission.

The inaugural Mission Ready series is six episodes and is available on Apple Podcasts, Google, Amazon, and Spotify or directly at stars.ca/podcast