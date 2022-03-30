Food: A modern take on the classic finger sandwich

(NC) When it comes to recipes, some classics are ripe for reinvention. Take this fresh twist on the traditional chicken salad sandwich, which boasts more fibre, protein and other nutrients – in addition to a great taste.

The naturally fermented bread brings this sandwich to the next level, adding the perfect texture and aroma to set off the flavours.

According to registered dietitian Abbey Sharp, “Fermentation provides probiotics or ‘good’ bacteria, which are great for supporting our immune systems and for regulating digestion. Fermentation is also known to bring out rich and delicious flavours.”

Sharp recommends pairing the sandwich with a fresh bottle of ginger kombucha to add a unique and appealing tang.

Curry Apple Chicken Salad

Prep time: 5-10 minutes

Cook time: N/A *rotisserie chicken is store-bought

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

3/4 cup (175 ml) full fat Greek yogurt

1 1/2 tsp (7.5 ml) curry powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 cups (500 ml) rotisserie chicken, shredded

1 large green apple, diced

1/4 cup (60 ml) golden raisins

1/2 cup (125 ml) halved red grapes

3 tbsp (45 ml) minced shallots

2 stalks celery, finely diced

1 tbsp (15 ml) fresh chives, minced

1 loaf (12 slices) Stonemill Bakehouse Sprouted 3 Grains bread

Directions:

In a large bowl, mix together the Greek yogurt, curry powder, salt and pepper. Into the bowl, add the chicken, apple, raisins, grapes, shallots, celery, and chives. Toss until everything is well coated in the dressing. Divide mixture between 6 slices of bread and top each with the corresponding slice.

Find more information at stonemillbakehouse.ca.

