Rotarians support Teen Time with $5000 donation

The Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon made a $5000 cheque presentation to Teen Time.

Teen Time Ranch is north of Edmonton and offers campers ages 7-17 a wide selection of activities, including horse riding, fishing, archery, canoeing, swimming, arts and crafts and more.

Rotary Co-President Brian Reed made the presentation to Josh Arcand, Executive Director of Teen Time, along with Rotary Community Services Director Joe Dwyer.

Information on the program can be found at https://www.teentime.ab.ca/