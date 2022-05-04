Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

The Morinville Farmers’ Market was ready for customers on Sunday, the opening day. The Market runs every Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. on 104 Street beside the Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre.

Cadets’ training took place in Cardiff Park on Saturday with cadets from 3061 Morinville 1CER Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps and from 3069 St. Albert (1 Field Ambulance) RCACC. – Lucie Roy Photo

Members of the Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch Association (SRCWA) along with Deanna Stang Division 5 Councillor Sturgeon County were in Legal on Friday night at BigMouth McGee’s. It was an opportunity for the community to bring forth their concerns on safety, security, crime and to meet members of SRCWA. – Lucie Roy Photo

Peter MacArthur sent us this shot of a mom and her fawn in Cardiff Park one Sunday last year.

Another couple of shots from local photographer Don Boutilier.