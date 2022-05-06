Motorcyclists are Alberta RCMP education focus for May

submitted by Alberta RCMP

‘Tis the season for two-wheelers! Spring is here and that means you can expect to see more motorcycles out on our provincial roads. The Alberta RCMP wants to remind Class 6 licence holders of key traffic safety practices before they get on their bikes and ride.

“Both regular motorists and motorcyclists have certain responsibilities out on the roads,” explains Insp. Chris Romanchych, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services. “Two wheels or four wheels, we all have a role to play in upholding traffic safety on our streets and highways. Together we can make this motorcycle season a safe one.”

Last year, there were 202 collisions involving motorcycles in RCMP jurisdiction, with 20 in May alone. By offering up the following tips, the Alberta RCMP hopes to reduce that number in 2022.

Get on your gear: Both riders and passengers must wear helmets that meet minimum safety requirements and show the date of manufacture. Wearing a proper coat, pants, boots that cover the ankles, gloves, and shatter-proof eyewear, will also improve safety and reduce the risks of injuries in a collision.

Make a list and check it twice: Before getting on a bike, always do a pre-ride check. Look at your fluids, tires, lights/signals, chains, and overall condition of the motorcycle. Refer to the Alberta Transportation Rider’s Guide for a checklist.

Heads up: Not only can excess debris and sand from the winter months affect tire traction and motorcycle handling, but it can also cause loose gravel or rocks to be unexpectedly thrown by other vehicles. Maintain a safe following distance to avoid flying debris.

Stay in sight: Being small, it is important for motorcycles to stay in sight of larger vehicles and avoid blind spots.

No weaving or speeding: Speeding in and out of traffic on a motorcycle is illegal and dangerous. Safe motorcycle handling, and sharing the road responsibly, ensures control and reduces the risk of collision.

No one likes a show-off: A motorcycle is a high-performance vehicle – just because your bike can do it, doesn’t mean your bike should do it. Slow down on unfamiliar roadways and do not feel that you have to keep up to other, more experienced riders.

