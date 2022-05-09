It’s YOUR Business: Technical Automotives

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FMorinvilleNews%2Fposts%2F439181838123407&show_text=false&width=500″ width=”500″ height=”286″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”true” allow=”autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share”></iframe>

In this week’s Chamber Business Spotlight, we look at Technical Automotives, located in Morinville’s industrial park. Technical Automotives Inc. is the one-stop auto repair shop you need, providing a complete range of car care services at affordable rates.

This video was produced for the Chamber by Smith Music and Soaring Pig Studios