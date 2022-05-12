St. Albert Sturgeon Hospice Association guest speakers during Hospice Palliative Care Week

Above: Members of the St. Emile CWL posed for a photo with their donations. Seated are SASHA members Johanna Buisman and Chris Guest.

by Lucie Roy

St. Albert Sturgeon Hospice Association (SASHA) were the guest speakers at a presentation made to Morinville and Legal residents during Hospice Palliative Care Week held from May 2-8.

SASHA presenters Johanna Buisman and Chris Guest spoke on the Compassionate Care Volunteer Program, Companionship, Respite for Caregivers, Community Connections, and how the program works.

They also covered education and advocacy.

Hosted by the St. Emile Catholic Women’s League the CWL also donated polar fleece lap blankets to provide additional comfort to persons in palliative care at St Albert Sturgeon Hospice Association and the Westlock and District Palliative Care Society.

SASHA is Friends of Foyer Lacombe Hospice, which supports initiatives to enhance the experience of the hospice residents and to promote awareness and advocacy in palliative care.