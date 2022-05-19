Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

A red-winged breeding male blackbird takes flight in the ravine – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Red-winged blackbird breeding male in full song. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Female common grackle. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
May 12 moon at 92.03% illumination. Cloudiness prevented Morinville residents from seeing either the lunar eclipse on May 15 or the full moon on May 16. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A Mirterra helicopter flew around the area on Saturday. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Local photographer Don Boutilier sent this photo
St.Albert Sturgeon Hospice Association (SASHA) were the guest speakers at a presentation made to Morinville and Legal residents during Hospice Palliative Care Week held from May 2-8. Members of the St Emile CWL posed for a photo with their donations. Seated are SASHA members Johanna Buisman and Chris Guest. – Lucie Roy Photo
The St. Jean Baptiste Rebuild FUNdraiser Extravaganza was held on May 14 at the Morinville Community Cultura Centre with more than 300 in attendance. Premier Jason Kenney, MP Dane Lloyd, MP Garnett Genuis, MLA Mark Smith, MLA Dan Williams, Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma and Council members attended the event. Also in attendance was Bishop Paul Terrio, Diocese of St. Paul, Rev. Trini Pinea, St Jean Baptiste Pastor and Rev. Lester Evangelista Associate Pastor. – Lucie Roy Photo
The members of the Morinville Volunteer Fire Department were piped in by Claude Valcourt, followed by messages from Fr. Trini and Bishop Terrio, the Premier and Mayor Boersma. – Lucie Roy Photo
Justin Pautonnier and Ed Bulger provided the introductions of guests and were the emcees for the evening. – Lucie Roy Photo
Entertainment included Two Bad Apples with Rob Kaup and Danielle Edge. – Lucie Roy Photo
MCHS DramaLlamas perform a piece from their upcoming long weekend show. – Lucie Roy Photo
Comedian Don Burnstick headlined Saturday night’s FUNdraiser show. – Lucie Roy Photo
