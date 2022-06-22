St-Jean-Baptiste Celebration on in Morinville Friday, June 24

The Association canadienne-française de l’Alberta régionale Centralta is hosting a St-Jean Baptiste celebration at the Ray McDonald Sports Centre ground on Friday, June 24 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“St-Jean Baptiste celebration are a family event open to all. There will be giant games for fun, face painting, a petting zoo, music, crafts and a fire truck,” said ACFA regional director Josée Côté, adding that all of the events are free except food trucks which will be on hand. “We will conclude these celebrations with a performance by Chantal Marie and l’Onde Sonore.”

Organizers are hoping that Morinville and area residents will come out and share in the celebrations of French culture.

“Don’t be shy if you don’t speak French, just come ad have fun with us,” Côté said.

Organizers are also currently looking for volunteers. For more information or to arrange to volunteer, contact direction.centralta@acfa.ab.ca.