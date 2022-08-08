Letter: Arden Theatre unveils its 2022-2023 season lineup

submitted by City of St. Albert

The Arden Theatre is pleased to announce another entertaining season showcasing performances from around the world that bring an eclectic mix of film, theatre, comedy, and music for audiences of all ages to its stage.

Tickets for the season go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 15 at tickets.stalbert.ca.

Canadian icons, The Crash Test Dummies kick off the new season on September 16, setting the stage for the high calibre of performances yet to come. Scottish supergroup Skerryvore returns in September after wowing sold-out crowds on their last two visits, while multi-talented, multi-award winner Serena Ryder makes her Arden Theatre debut for two electrifying nights in October.

In November, we welcome African group Black Umfolosi and Terri Clark kicks off the Christmas season in a big way this December! The new year features family programming with Beppie and larger-than-life puppets in A Dinosaur Tale. Irish favourites Lúnasa, Grammy Award-winner Alex Cuba, Bluegrass darlings, The Slocan Ramblers and a night of Blues featuring Suzie Vinnick, Lloyd Spiegel and Charlie A’Court round out this season of fantastic performances.

Find more info on the full Arden season line-up in the attachment and at ardentheatre.com.