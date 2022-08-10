Letter: Praise for a local business

Editor:

I think the people of Morinville and Sturgeon County should be aware that Zeebest Plastics of Canada is one of those companies which is truly focused on customer service.

Last week we approached Zeebest to repair a water tank from a holiday trailer which had leaking valves which required replacement. While this was important to us, it was a very small job with only trivial compensation for the company compared to its other projects. Further, they knew that, as customers, we would not be delivering more lucrative contracts in the future as this was a one-of-a-kind situation.

Despite the fact we were very minor customers, the staff gave us first class service. Fixed the problems within an hour as if we were the biggest customer they had ever encountered. This is a company which places customer service at the top of their priorities, and Morinville should be proud to have a company of this quality operating in their town.

Cameron D. MacKay