Alberta Farm Days includes regional operations

photos by Lucie Roy

Alberta Open Farm Days was held Saturday and Sunday – August 13 and 14.

Two of the farms in the local area to participate included 2BK Vegetable Farm and the Nonay Family Lakeside Farmstead.

Both new to Alberta Open Farm Days, they were pleasantly surprised by the number of people who attended.

At the Lakeside Farmstead, Jeff and Coralee Nonay had more than 40 people lined up before opening on Saturday for their first farm tour.

At the 2BK Vegetable Farm in Namao, Brian Brenneis, along with staff members, were busy stocking the shelves and providing tours.

This year marked the 10th annual Alberta Open Farm Days, an event held to showcase agriculture and tourism in a fun, engaging manner for all ages.

2BK Vegetable Farm

Renee and Murray Knight at the 2BK store

Cleaning carrots

Nonay Family Lakeside Farmstead