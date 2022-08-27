RCMP have a heavy police presence in the area of Lily Lake Resort west of Red Water [UPDATED]

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Lily Lake, Alta. – Morinville RCMP have lifted the shelter in place for residents of Lily Lake that was put in place as a result of the August 27, 2022, firearms incident that is being investigated.

The 30-yr-old victim had been taken by air ambulance to an Edmonton area hospital at the time of this incident with serious life-threatening injuries. The condition of the victim at this time is unknown.

Morinville RCMP will continue to have a presence in the area as they continue to investigate this incident.

Police are looking for two persons of interest in this file. Both are described as male in their mid 20s, one with blonde hair and the other wearing a ski mask.

No further information can be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident who has not already spoke to police is asked to contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-1600. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

ORIGINAL submitted by Morinville RCMP

Lily Lake, Alta. – On August 27, 2022, at 2:30 a.m., Morinville RCMP received a 911 call of a firearms complaint with an individual who had been shot in Sturgeon County.

RCMP are asking residents in the area of Lily Lake Resort to shelter in place as police investigate—unless otherwise directed by police.

RCMP are also asking the public to refrain from posting photos and video on social media.

No further information can be released at this time.

Publisher’s note: Story will be updated if and when further details are provided