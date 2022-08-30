Two charged in catalytic converter thefts

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On August 29, 2022 at 3:00 am, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP received a complaint of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle parked on Santana Crescent in Fort Saskatchewan.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded immediately and located a male and female hiding from police in a nearby pickup truck, who were subsequently arrested. A power saw and a cut catalytic converter were located with the two suspects upon arrest.

Amy Lynn Gummeson (42), a resident of Fort Saskatchewan, was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Fail to comply with a release order condition (x2)

Possession of break-in tools

Mischief under $5,000

Gummeson had been charged earlier this month for the theft of two catalytic converters and was released at that time by a Justice of the Peace on conditions. Gummeson was again held for a Judicial Interim Release Hearing and was remanded into custody.

Vincent James Whitford (39), a resident of St. Albert, was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of break-in tools

Mischief under $5,000

Failing to comply with a probation order

Following a Judicial Interim Release Hearing, Whitford was also remanded into custody. Both are scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on September 1, 2022.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are committed to reducing property crime. This incident was an excellent example of how the community reported suspicious activity in their neighbourhood, resulting in offenders being brought before the justice system.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it at 780-992-6100. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.