Alberta RCMP provides traffic safety tips as class is back in session

submitted by Alberta RCMP

This back-to-school season, Albertans can expect more traffic, busses, and children on the roads during their rush-hour commutes. As students return to the classroom, the Alberta RCMP reminds motorists of the importance of sharing our roadways responsibly.

For a passing grade in traffic safety, remember the following:

When entering a school or playground zone, slow down. Pedestrian collisions at lower speeds have a higher survivability rate and reduce serious trauma.

When a school bus is flashing its alternating red lights, traffic in both directions must stop and not pass. Failure to do so could result in a fine of up to $567 and six demerits. It is not necessary to stop if the bus is on the other side of a divided highway.

When pedestrians are crossing the street, come to a complete stop and do not block the crosswalk with your vehicle. Make eye contact with the pedestrian and ensure they have cleared the road before proceeding.

Always follow the direction of crossing guards. Crossing guards are there to keep children safe.

Keep an eye out for children, especially during school operating hours. Kids can easily become distracted and do not always understand the rules of the road.

Unload child passengers away from traffic and congestion or in a designated drop-off area.

“We want to make sure the start of the school year is a safe one,” says Insp. Chris Romanchych, Alberta RCMP Traffic. “By practicing safe driving behaviours in our school zones and during our morning and afternoon commutes, we can each do our part to reduce roadway risks this September.”

