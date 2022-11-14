Morinville Jets take down the Flyers

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Junior B Jets extended their winning streak to six straight games Friday night after taking down the Stony Plain Flyers 9-3 on the road. Friday’s win brings the Jets to an 11-3-1 record this season, putting them in third place in the West Division standings and tied for points with the St. Albert Merchants.

Friday night’s game saw the Jets outshot 20-8 in the first period, but while Kyle Nelson kept all of those shots out of the net but one, the Jets were able to capitalize twice during the frame to lead the game 2-1.

The second period was a repeat of the first in terms of chances. Stony outshot the Jets 20-14, but the Jets capitalized four times to the Flyers’ pair of goals, giving the Jets a 6-3 lead heading into the last 20 minutes.

The Jets reversed their shooting in the third, leading Stony 12-9 in shots on net and three goals to none, ending the contest 9-3.

Three of the Jets’ nine-goal tally were scored on powerplay opportunities.

The Jets play at home Tuesday, Nov. 15, against the St. Albert Merchants. Game time is 8:30 p.m. at the Landrex Arena.