Sports Shorts

Here is an overview of the Sturgeon Sting AA this past week.

U13AA

The Sturgeon U13AA Sting played one game this past week and ended it in a tie with the Lakeland Panthers.

David LaRose and Ben Danks gave the Sting a 2-0 lead in the first period in the outing. The Panthers returned those goals and one more in the second frame to lead the game 3-2. Trey Langford tied the game for the Sting 41 seconds into the final frame.

The Sting play the St. Albert Knights at home Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m. and face the Leduc Roughnecks on the road the next day.

U15AA

The U15AA Sting played two games over the weekend, a home game against the Lakeland Panthers on Saturday and a road game against the Camrose Vikings on Sunday.

In their first game, the Sting fell 7-1 to the Panthers, Gavin Richardson getting the club’s only goal of the game in the first period.

Sunday was a different outcome for the Sting, one in which they won the day over the Vikings 5-3. After 1-1 and 2-2 ties, the Sting poured on three goals in the final frame to take the game 5-3.

Lukas Boissonnault and Gavin Richardson picked up the Stings’ first- and second-period goals, respectively, while Nathan Morgan, Liam Rentz, and Boissonnault each earned a goal in the third.

The Sting play the SSAC Pro Hockey Life on the road Saturday and return home to face the MLAC Alumni at 4:30 p.m.

U18AA

The U18AA Sting played one game this week, a home game on Sunday, where they shut out the visiting SSAC Don Wheaton 9-0.

During the game, which saw the sting build from a 2-0 first period to a 6-0 second period and cap it at 9-0, William Kinsella picked up three for the Sting, as did Ryker MacPherson. Kaeden McIver picked up two for the Sting, and Ryan Rivard grabbed one.

The U18AA Sting play the PAC GS Construction Saints at home Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3:45 p.m. and take on the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers on the road on Sunday.