Morinville Jets win two on the road

Nov 28, 2022 Morinville Sports 0
Morinville Jets

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Junior B Jets hit the road for two games this past week, taking both contests by a point. The Jets defeated the Spruce Grove Regals 4-3 on Friday night and beat the Edmonton Mustangs 5-4 on Sunday night.

The four points for the two wins bring the Jets to a 14-5-1 record and third place in the Capital Junior Hockey League’s West Division.

Friday’s game against the Regals saw the Jets leading the Regals tied 2-1 after one and pulling ahead to 3-1 in the middle frame. Spruce Grove would narrow that by one early in the final period, a goal answered shortly after by the Jets. Although the Regals narrowed the gap to 4-3 with nine minutes left, they couldn’t bring the closing half of the frame to produce the result they wanted.

Sunday’s contest details were not available by our morning deadline.

The Jets play the Stong Plain Flyers on the road Wednesday night and 8 p.m. and return home to the Landrex Arena on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. to face the Sherwood Park Knights.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.