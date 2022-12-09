Letter: Resident appreciative of Budget efforts

Just wanted to make sure that we thanked each and everyone on Council for their efforts on reviewing the budget details and asking the many hard questions that needed to be addressed. I’m sure this was not easy for any of you, but you handled it with professionalism and with great respect toward the Administration presenting the information for the Town.

Going from a 10% increase down to a 3 1/2% increase was no easy task, as we watched all the meetings online as you worked your way through the process. Thank you for listening to the public and actually hearing what is being said about we can’t afford another large tax increase. Thank you for all your efforts.

Linda Lyons and Cliff Haryett