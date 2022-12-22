Morinville Jets pick up mid-week win

The Morinville Junior B Jets took another victory Wednesday night on the road after defeating the Beverly Warriors 4-1.

Wednesday night’s victory brings the Jets to a 18-8-0 record heading into the holidays. With 11 games left in the 38-game regular season, the Jets sit in third place in the Capital Junior Hockey League’s West Division. With two to three points separating the Jets from those above and below them, much could change over the remaining games.

The Jets started the night leading 1-0 after one, but raised that to a 3-0 deficit for Beverly after two. The Warriors opened their scoring with six minutes left in the game, a goal that was answered by the Jets to put a little icing on the win.

The Jets play the Red Wings on Wednesday, Jan. 4 and play the Fort Saskatchewan Hawks at home on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m.