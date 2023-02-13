Sports Shorts

Here is an overview of Sturgeon Sting AA games this past weekend.

U13AA

The Sturgeon Sting was scheduled for three games this past weekend, a Friday home game against the SPKAC Revolution Hockey Steel Kings, a Saturday road game against the Camrose Vikings, and a Sunday road game against the SSAC ATB Wealth.

Results of Friday night’s home game were still not available as of Monday morning. Saturday’s road game resulted in an 11-0 loss for the Sting, and Sunday’s road game was a 9-0 loss for the Sting.

The Sting play the SPKAC Sin Bin Jets on the road Saturday, Feb. 18.

U15AA

The Sturgeon U15AA Sting played one game this week, a home-ice game against the SPKAC Cdn Structural Steel Sabres. That contest ended in a 6-2 defeat for the Sting.

In the game, the Sting trailed 2-0 after one and 2-1 after two. Despite scoring one in the third with 1:08 left in the game, it was too little to counter the four goals the Jets had pocketed earlier in the period.

Isaac Pelletier and Gavin Richardson got the Sting’s two goals during the game.

The sting plays SSAC Barbecue Country on the road on Feb. 18 and the PAC Saints Green at home on Feb. 19.

U18AA

The U18AA Sting did not play this week. The Sting play the NEBC Yukon Trackers at home on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.