Sports Shorts: Sturgeon Sting Recap

compiled by Stephen Dafoe

Here is a recap of Sturgeon Sting games over the past week.

U18AA Sting

The Sturgeon U187AA Sting played three times last week and won the lot.

The Sting defeated the SSAC Canadian Brewhouse 3-2 on Wednesday, defeated the PAC GS Construction Saints 6-3 on Friday, and the Sherwood Park Oilers 10-4 on Sunday.

The Sting have two games left in the 2022-2023 regular season, and currently sit in second place in their division.

U15AA Sting

The Sturgeon U15AA Sting played twice on the road last week, winning 7-4 over the Peace River Sabres and losing 5-4 to the GPAC Provincial Rentals Storm.

The two games brought the Sting’s regular season to a close. The team ended the season in fifth place in their Division.

U13AA Sting

The U13AA Sting played one game last week against the Lloydminster Blazers Saturday afternoon. Results were still not posted on the League website as of Monday evening.

The team has two games left this week to wrap up their 2022-2023 regular season. The Sting are currently in fifth place in their division.