Sports Shorts – Bonspiel and Powerlifting

The Morinville Mixed Open Bonspiel, sponsored by Westmor Terminals Inc. and Tim Hortons, was held on March 17 & 18 at the Morinville Curling Club.

The A event winners were the Huot team, B the Bonspiel Jovi, C the Sweezie team and D the event Van Beek.

Morinville residents and powerlifters from left: Scott Wallace, Cole Wallace, and Marion Peterson returned to Morinville Monday with five medals between them, one each for Cole Wallace and Marion Peterson and three for Scott Wallace.

Sixty-one-year-old Marion Peterson took 1st in her division and weight class for full power (squat, bench press and deadlift) and set a Canadian National Deadlift Record in the Deadlift with 120kg (264 pounds) and also for Full Power Total of 246kg (541.2 pounds).

Scott “Crusher” Wallace took 1st in his division and weight class in Full Power (squat, bench and deadlift) with 2 Canadian national records in Bench and Deadlift. Wallace’s full power total was 608 kg (1340 pounds).

Wallace also placed 1st in his division and weight class for bench press only at 155kg (341) and 1st in his division and weight class for deadlift only at 258kg (567.6 pounds). That lift set the deadlift-only Canadian National Record.

Wallace’s son Cole also took first place for Junior. Cole competed in the deadlift only and lifted 115kg (253 pounds).