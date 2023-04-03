Elections Alberta recruiting for provincial election

by Morinville Online Staff

Elections Alberta plans to hire 20,000 staff to deliver voting services across Alberta’s 87 electoral divisions for the upcoming provincial election. Their recruiting campaign kicked off on Monday to fill a number of positions, including Site Supervisors, Information Officers, Voting Officers, Record Clerks, Registration Officers, Ballot Box Clerks, and Site Monitors.

“Election officers are an essential part of the voting process,” said Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Pamela Renwick. “This year, we are preparing to offer in-person voting at over 300 advance voting, 600 mobile voting, and 1,200 Election Day voting locations, and making sure we have enough staff is crucial to our goal of making voting accessible across the province.”

Elections Alberta says it will hold more than 1,700 training sessions for the new employees over the final 28-day stretch leading up to the May election.

Renwick said the positions are a great opportunity for stay-at-home parents, students, active and passive part-time job seekers, and retirees.

All residents of Alberta that are 16 years of age or older are welcome to apply. Those interested should visit the Elections Alberta website to apply online at https://www.elections.ab.ca/jobs/election-worker-recruitment/. Details on positions, qualifications, and remuneration is online at https://www.elections.ab.ca/elections/work-as-an-election-officer/positions/.