AHS launches phone service for child development concerns

by Morinville Online Staff

Alberta Health Services have launched a new phone service to provide parents, guardians and caregivers who have concerns about their child’s development and well-being with free advice and guidance.

Those who call Health Link at 811 with concerns about their child’s development, including speech, movement and hearing, can be redirected to the new Pediatric Rehabilitation Line and speak with an occupational therapist or another appropriate allied health professional.

“Alberta Health Services is taking action focused on improving patient flow and providing more care options to Albertans,” said Minister of Health Jason Copping. “It’s about getting the right care to Albertans where and when they need it, and this new Pediatric Rehabilitation Line does just that.”

The Pediatric Rehabilitation Line provides advice about developmental milestones including:

o Moving and playing (e.g., crawling, walking, coordination, playing with toys, using utensils).

o Talking and listening (e.g., babbling, using words and sentences, speech sounds, understanding directions, stuttering, voice quality).

o Taking care of self (e.g., dressing, toileting, sleeping).

o Managing emotions (e.g., calming self, becoming overwhelmed or overstimulated).

o Difficulty eating or swallowing (e.g., coughing, gagging).

o Hearing (e.g., responding to sounds, noise, voices, words).

The Pediatric Rehabilitation Line also provides info to those who are looking for local services and/or current rehabilitation resources

AHS also offers free webinars that cover a range of developmental topics for children and youth from birth to 18 years. Topics range from toilet training and tummy time to emotional regulation and speech development, as well as many others. The free webinars are delivered on Zoom and require registration in advance. Information and registration for the free webinars can be accessed

here.

AHS encourages all Albertans seeking health advice for non-urgent health concerns to learn about their care option by visiting www.ahs.ca/options.