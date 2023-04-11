Alberta RCMP reminds drivers about the dangers of speeding

by Morinville Online Staff

Each month Alberta RCMP and their partner organizations put an educational focus on one aspect of the Alberta Traffic Safety Calendar.

With spring bringing warmer weather and clearer roads, RCMP are reminding motorists of the dangers of speeding.

“Collisions where speed is a factor are far more likely to lead to serious injuries or fatalities,” said Insp. Chris Romanchych, Alberta RCMP Traffic, in a media release Apr. 6. “Saving a minute or two isn’t worth risking a life. Make sure you follow the speed limit, and if conditions are poor, slow down.”

RCMP say speeding is common across Alberta, with RCMP issuing more than 55,000 speeding tickets in 2022.

Police remind drivers that the posted speed limit indicates the maximum speed people should be travelling in ideal conditions.

RCMP offer the following:

The faster you’re going, the longer it takes to stop. Always ensure that you’re leaving enough space to safely stop and avoid unexpected traffic hazards.

The posted speed limited is for ideal conditions. Always make sure that you’re driving to the conditions; if the roads are slippery, or there’s any other obstruction, slow down.

Give yourself a few extra minutes. Leaving early to gain some extra time can help avoid the feeling of being rushed in traffic.

Be mindful of school zones and construction zones. These areas often have high pedestrian traffic — make sure you adjust your speed accordingly.

For more traffic safety information, follow the Alberta RCMP on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta