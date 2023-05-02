Public Notice: Fire ban in effect in Sturgeon County

submitted by Sturgeon County

Due to the increased risk of fire, Sturgeon County and the towns of Bon Accord, Legal and Redwater are under a fire ban starting May 2 at 1 p.m.

No outdoor fires are allowed until further notice, including:

Recreational firepits

Open fires

Burn barrels

Incinerators

Fireworks

Chimineas

Solid fuel (charcoal, pellets, etc.) barbecues

You can still use cooking and recreational appliances – such as fire tables, barbecues, smokers and patio heaters – that can be turned on or off using a switch or value (propane, natural gas or electric).

All outdoor fires currently burning must be extinguished. No new burn permits or fireworks permits will be issued. All fire and fireworks permits remain suspended until further notice.

Sturgeon County urges the public to use extreme caution when working or driving in grassy areas and to keep vehicles clean and free of debris as smoldering debris can start fires.

This restriction does not apply to the use of ATVs or OHVs.

For updates, visit sturgeoncounty.ca/fire-bans and albertafirebans.ca.